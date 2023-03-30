Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

