Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,191,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

