Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.47. 793,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,171. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

