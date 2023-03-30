PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

PMF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,788. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

