PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

PMF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,788. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.