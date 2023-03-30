PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PMF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 52,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,788. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
