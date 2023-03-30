Pineapple Energy (PEGY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEGY opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 535.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pineapple Energy

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Pineapple Energy, Inc focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

