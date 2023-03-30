Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:MAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.84.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
