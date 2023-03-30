Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Bought by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,033,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 396,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 18,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,203. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

