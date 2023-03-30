Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 626,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

