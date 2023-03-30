Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

About Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.