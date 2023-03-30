Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 96.96%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.51.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
