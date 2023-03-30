Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Plant Veda Foods Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PLVFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325. Plant Veda Foods has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Plant Veda Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plant Veda Foods (PLVFF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.