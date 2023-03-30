Porto Energy (OTCMKTS:PNRXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Porto Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PNRXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Porto Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Porto Energy Price Performance
Porto Energy Company Profile
Porto Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Aljubarrota-3, Torres Vedras-3, São Pedro de Muel-2, Cabo Mondego-2, Rio Maior-2, Zambujal and Peniche oil and gas concessions in Portugal. The company was founded by Patric Monteleone in 1993 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Featured Articles
