Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

PRI stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,128. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primerica will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

