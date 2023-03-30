Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.
Primerica Trading Up 1.4 %
PRI stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.75. The company had a trading volume of 144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,128. Primerica has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $195.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 9,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,819,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,843.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
