Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $144,125.60 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $144,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,843.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 523,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $6,134,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $3,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $3,056,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

