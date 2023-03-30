Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

