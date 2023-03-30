Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. Progress Software has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $59.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Stories

