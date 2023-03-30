Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.