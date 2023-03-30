Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.96 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

