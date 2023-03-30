ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $41.21. 44,116 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OILK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 33,678 shares during the period.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

