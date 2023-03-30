ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.24. 4,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.05.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.