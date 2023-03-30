ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Trading Up 4.1%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 88,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 116,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1,931.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

