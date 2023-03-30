PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 26,658 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $14,829.75.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96.

PTCT traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 586,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,419,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

