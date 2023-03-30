PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 621,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,955,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,270,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 69,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 111,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.