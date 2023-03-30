PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 6.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 621,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,955,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
