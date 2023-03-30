PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.15 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.