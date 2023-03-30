Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison



Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

