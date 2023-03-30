Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $361.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.54. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

