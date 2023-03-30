Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

