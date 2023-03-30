Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Trex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

