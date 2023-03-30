Quantum (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $182,069.60

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.76 and $182,069.60 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00198191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,712.17 or 0.99961432 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,083.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

