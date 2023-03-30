QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 15% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $365.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186563 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $238.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

