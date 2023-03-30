Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $841,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 42,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GM opened at $35.70 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

