Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

