Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 63,209 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,209 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 3.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $689.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

