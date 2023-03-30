Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.12. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.