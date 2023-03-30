Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,619 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 266,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 133,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 85,849 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 47,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

