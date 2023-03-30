QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 122,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 252,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.74. 69,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,096. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.