QV Investors Inc. Has $20.23 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $20,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $432,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,906. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

