QV Investors Inc. Has $27.58 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Magna International comprises approximately 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.17% of Magna International worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Magna International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

