QV Investors Inc. Has $70.48 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up about 6.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of CGI worth $70,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

GIB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $95.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

