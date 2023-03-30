Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.02 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009268 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

