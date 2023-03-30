Rally (RLY) Hits Market Cap of $58.68 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and $1.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,921,859,051 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
