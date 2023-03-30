RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 135,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 480,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RAPT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the period.
About RAPT Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
