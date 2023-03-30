RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 135,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 480,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAPT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 8.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock worth $442,202 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,800,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the period.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.