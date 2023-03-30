Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2,500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,794.41. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,733.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,583.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,850.16.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.