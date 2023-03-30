Raymond James Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$2,500.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday.

Constellation Software Price Performance

CNSWF stock traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,794.41. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,733.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,583.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,850.16.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.