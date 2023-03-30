Raymond James Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.37.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

