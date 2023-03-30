RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCM Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.