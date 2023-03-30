RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCM Technologies (RCMT)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.