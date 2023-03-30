Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7,893.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.44) to GBX 7,500 ($92.15) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.75) to GBX 7,800 ($95.83) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($90.92) to GBX 7,575 ($93.07) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

