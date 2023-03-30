ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,409.36

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1,409.36 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00321092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020920 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

