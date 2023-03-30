Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $976.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $834.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $835.57.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $819.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.