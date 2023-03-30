Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lifted to Outperform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $976.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $834.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $835.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $819.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $739.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

