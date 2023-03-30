Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Relief Therapeutics Price Performance

RLFTF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 318,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,956. Relief Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

About Relief Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.