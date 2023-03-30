Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 297.0% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
RLFTF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 318,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,956. Relief Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Relief Therapeutics
