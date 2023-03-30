Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.24

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 124392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.40) to GBX 2,860 ($35.14) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.53) to GBX 2,840 ($34.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.11) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, December 16th.
Relx Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Relx by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
