Request Price Reaches $0.0963 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Request has a total market cap of $96.30 million and $1.82 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0963 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029430 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00201098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,955.03 or 1.00035366 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09856124 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,730,140.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

