Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.17 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $96.17 million and $1.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00029043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00199557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.25 or 1.00205193 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09856124 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,730,140.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

